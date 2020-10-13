Delay in murder trial of New Hampton man accused of Floyd County boy’s death
CHARLES CITY — The murder trial of a New Hampton man charged with murder in the death of a child in Floyd County has been delayed.
25-year-old Shane Morris was arrested on March 9th and charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death in connection with the death of his three-and-a-half month old child in August of last year.
Court documents state that Morris was taking care of the child before being taken first to the Floyd County Medical Center and then was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester. Medical staff observed a large bulge on the side of the child’s head with tests showing a skull fracture that was likely a result of non-accidental trauma.
Morris was due in court on Monday for a pre-trial conference, but court records show that a continuance was granted on Monday, with his trial now scheduled to start on December 8th. If convicted of first-degree murder, Morris would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.