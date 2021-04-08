      Weather Alert

Deferred judgment, probation for Mason City woman accused of setting vehicles on fire

Apr 8, 2021 @ 12:03pm

MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment and probation for a Mason City woman charged with setting multiple vehicles on fire last summer.

21-year-old Aleigha Bakkum was accused of setting two vehicles on fire located near 618 South Maryland on June 18th, with a garage also being damaged due to the fire.

Bakkum was charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. She pleaded guilty in February to one count of second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Judge James Drew this week issued the deferred judgment and placed Bakkum on five years probation as well as levied a $1370 civil penalty, which was suspended.

