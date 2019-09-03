Deferred judgment, probation for Mason City woman accused of punching ER doctor
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of punching an emergency room doctor has been placed on probation.
42-year-old Shannon Grouette is accused of being uncooperative with staff at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on the night of May 29th, allegedly punching a doctor on the left side of her face, on the upper lip and in the shoulder area.
Grouette was scheduled to go on trial last week, but online court records show she pleaded guilty to one count of assault on persons in certain occupations resulting in bodily injury.
Judge Adam Sauer issued a deferred judgment, placing Grouette on two years probation as well as imposing a $625 civil penalty, which was suspended.