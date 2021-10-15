Deferred judgment, probation for Forest City man accused of attacking person with baseball bat
GARNER — A Forest City man has been given a deferred judgment and probation as part of his involvement in the baseball bat assault of a man in Garner earlier this year.
20-year-old Kendrick Dyslin and 21-year-old Justin Wellik of Clear Lake were accused of attacking a man on May 10th, with a criminal complaint stating that the men went to confront a man about a Clear Lake burglary, jumped out of a car while wearing masks and assaulted the man. The victim stated to authorities that one of the men was punching him while the other attacked him with a baseball bat.
Dyslin recently pleaded guilty to one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. District Associate Judge Karen Salic ordered that he be placed on two years probation, as well as ordered him to pay an $855 civil penalty and restitution to the victim. If Dyslin successfully completes his probation and payment obligations, the charge will be stricken from his record.
Wellik has pleaded not guilty to charges of going armed with intent and willful injury causing bodily injury. His trial is scheduled to start on December 8th. If convicted of both charges, he’d face up to ten years in prison.