Deferred judgment, probation for Britt man originally charged with dealing meth

BRITT — It’s a deferred judgment and probation for a Britt man who was originally charged with meth dealing.

37-year-old Zackery Mattis was arrested on April 23rd after a traffic stop near Crystal Lake. A criminal complaint says an officer detected a strong chemical odor associated with methamphetamine, with a police K9 indicating drugs were in the vehicle. A search allegedly yielded more than five grams of methamphetamine. According to the complaint, Mattis stated at the time that he did not use the drug often.

Mattis was charged with intent to manufacture or deliver meth, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as driving while barred. He pleaded guilty to the charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony, as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Mattis as part of the plea agreement was given a deferred judgment and was sentenced to five years probation.