Today, defence attorneys are anticipated to complete their cross-examination of a former player from Canada’s world junior hockey team in the ongoing sexual assault trial involving five of his former teammates.

Brett Howden, who is currently a player for the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL, started giving testimony via video link last week in the case of Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, and Callan Foote.

All five defendants have entered not guilty pleas to the charges of sexual assault, with McLeod also denying an additional charge of complicity in the offense of sexual assault.

The allegations arise from an incident that occurred in a hotel room in London, Ontario, during the early hours of June 19, 2018.

During that time, several members of the 2018 national world junior team were in the city for a series of celebrations following their victory.

Howden has stated that he was in the hotel room with other players for a period that night but has limited recollection of the events that transpired.