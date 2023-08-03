Defendant’s brother testifies in Mason City man’s kidnapping trial

MASON CITY — The state has rested its portion of the case and the defense has started calling witnesses in a Mason City man’s kidnapping and sexual abuse trial.

24-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra is charged with first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault, as well as assault causing bodily injury. A criminal complaint states that Erreguin-Labra locked a female victim in a room in a home in the 400 block of 1st Southwest for at least five days in early June 2022, not allowing her to leave, and subjecting her to sexual abuse or torture.

Erreguin-Labra’s brother Uriel lived with the defendant and was the defense’s first witness this morning. He says through an interpreter during those five days in question, the victim rarely left Moises’ bedroom. “I don’t know, I don’t know why. The entire time she was there, she never really participated or socialized with us for anything. Sometimes I would be there in the kitchen with my brother and she would just come in and go directly to their bedroom, and always really well covered, even her head. I don’t know why.”

Uriel Erreguin-Labra was asked on cross-examination about whether he really knew anything going on between his brother and the victim. His response was, “Inside the room, no I did not.”

If Erreguin-Labra is convicted of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony, he would face a mandatory life prison sentence without the opportunity for parole.