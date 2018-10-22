Default deadline today for California developer to show financing for Mason City downtown hotel project

MASON CITY — Today is the deadline for a San Diego California-based developer to show the full proof of financing for the hotel connected to a Mason City downtown redevelopment project.

G8 Development’s Philip Chodur has submitted an incomplete loan agreement document to the city, showing only a front page and back page of the agreement with Byline Bank to finance the construction of the hotel that’s part of the River City Renaissance project.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors says they’ve wanted to see the full documentation before giving final approval for the project that’s part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act program.

The city of Mason City gave written and electronic notice of default to G8 since that financing document had not been provided to the city. Chodur had 45 days after the issuance of those documents to correct the default, with that 45 day deadline coming today.

The hotel is a key part of the downtown project since it is the private investment that’s required as part of the project.