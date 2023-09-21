KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Deere laying off workers at East Molines plant

September 21, 2023 11:30AM CDT
QUAD CITIES — John Deere is laying off nearly ten percent of its workforce at the Harvester Works in East Moline, Illinois.  

KWWL-TV reports the company let employees know at a meeting Wednesday they were being laid off indefinitely.

Deere leaders told employees that they had learned of the need for layoffs just one week ago.  They say lagging economic conditions for farmers are the primary reason for laying off employees.

Some 225 workers will be laid off on October 16th.

