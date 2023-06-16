“Decades of Fun” — Evans United Shows family to be honored as Clear Lake 4th of July parade grand marshals

CLEAR LAKE — A family that’s been bringing their carnival to Clear Lake for five decades has been named the grand marshals of this year’s 4th of July parade. The Evans United Shows Carnival is celebrating its 50th year of bringing carnival rides and fun to Clear Lake’s annual celebration.

Mayor Nelson Crabb says the Evans family enjoys coming to Clear Lake every year. “They are almost members of our community. They have been here for so long, and when they do come in, like this year, they will have their show operating for seven full days.”

Crabb says the Evans family absolutely deserves to be recognized for their 50-year run at the Clear Lake celebration. “It’s just one of those friendly groups that come to town and they have been for 50 years. Very, very generous people to have, and it’s great to claim the Evans people as really a Clear Lake family, so we’re really looking forward to that.”

You can read more about the Evans United family via the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce’s special publication “Decades of Fun” — you can click here to link to the online version of that publication.