Deadline next week for filing nomination papers for Cerro Gordo County non-partisan offices
MASON CITY — The filing deadline for candidates wishing to run for non-partisan offices in Cerro Gordo County is next week.
The offices on the November ballot include: five positions on the county’s Agricultural Extension Council; three positions on the Clear Lake Sanitary District Board of Trustees; Township Trustees in the townships of Clear Lake, Falls, Grant, Lincoln, Portland and Union; and Township Clerk in the Clear Lake and Lincoln townships.
The filing deadline for those positions is next Wednesday, August 26th.
Nomination forms and information about the signature and filing requirements are available on the county’s website at cgcounty.org as well as at the county auditor’s office.
The auditor’s office will be open until 5:00 PM on August 26th for candidates to file nomination papers.