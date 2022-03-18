Deadline for legislative primary races is this afternoon — see who has filed in our area
DES MOINES — Major party candidates for state and federal office have until 5 p.m. today to deliver their nominating petitions to the Secretary of State’s office in Des Moines.
In order to run in November’s General Election, Republicans and Democrats either have to win their party’s primary election in June or be nominated at party conventions in the following weeks. Most candidates haven’t procrastinated and have already dropped off binders full of petition sheets signed by eligible Iowa voters.
The number of petition signatures varies based on the office a candidate seeks. Candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate have to submit at least 3500 petition signatures and have to show they’ve collected at least 100 signatures from 19 counties.
Under new rules, candidates from other political parties have to submit petition signatures by today’s deadline to qualify for the November ballot. By the close of business Thursday, the Libertarian Party has candidates running for governor and lieutenant governor and four legislative seats. Four other candidates who intend to run for state offices in November are listed as “no party” or independent candidates.
Candidates for county offices have until next Friday, March 25th, to deliver their nominating petitions to the auditor’s office in their county.
======
— Looking at who had filed for local legislative races as of just before noon today:
== In House District 59, incumbent Sharon Steckman of Mason City is the lone Democrat who has filed, with the only Republican candidate being Doug Campbell of Mason City. That district includes Mason City, the eastern half of rural Cerro Gordo County including Rockwell and Dougherty, as well as Swaledale and the Pleasant Valley and Mount Vernon townships.
== In House District 60, which includes Clear Lake and the rest of Cerro Gordo County, all of Worth and Mitchell Counties, and the Nora Springs and Rockford areas in northeastern Floyd County, the only candidate to have filed for either party is incumbent Republican Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood.
== House Districts 59 and 60 combine to make Senate District 30, with only one candidate filing with each party, incumbent Republican Waylon Brown of Osage and Clear Lake Democrat Whitney Mixdorf.
== Three Republicans have filed for the party’s nomination in House District 58 with Sean Galleger of Fairbank, Charley Thomson of Charles City, and Jim Wright of Sumner. That district includes most of Floyd County, all of Chickasaw County and the eastern portions of Bremer County. No Democrat has filed for the primary. Incumbent Todd Prichard, a Democrat from Charles City, announced earlier this year he would not be running for reelection.
== House District 58 combines with House District 57, which is based in Butler and Bremer counties, to make Senate District 29, with the only candidate filing being incumbent Sandy Salmon of Janesville.
== In House District 55, which includes all of Franklin and Hamilton counties as well as the northwestern two-thirds of Wright County, the only candidate to have filed is incumbent Republican Shannon Latham of Sheffield.
== In House District 56, which includes all of Hancock and Humboldt counties as well as the northwestern two-thirds of Wright County, two candidates have filed for the Republican nomination with James Nelson of Britt and Mark Thompson of Clarion. No Democrat has filed.
== House District 9, which includes all of Winnebago and Emmet counties as well as the northeastern two-thirds of Kossuth County, including Algona, sees only Republican Henry Stone of Forest City on the primary ballot.
To see the full list of candidates, click here