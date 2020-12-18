Deadline for finalizing hotel financing for River City Renaissance project extend to April 30th.
DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors today approved extending the deadline for financing for the hotel portion of the River City Renaissance project to April as a local lender to finance the project was revealed to the board.
The board in February 2018 awarded Mason City $9.1 million for the project through the Iowa Reinvestment District program, but the contingency regarding the hotel’s financing has not yet been fulfilled. The city was originally supposed to submit a commitment letter of financing for the hotel by March 31st, but that was missed due to the impact on the hospitality industry from the pandemic.
A term sheet with a loan amount of $15 million with a 4.77% interest rate has been provided to the hotel developer Gatehouse Mason City LLC by First Citizens Bank for the purpose of constructing a Hyatt Place hotel and convention center on the east side of the Southbridge Mall parking lot.
Mason City’s city administrator Aaron Burnett told the board this morning that he’s pleased that the term sheet has been offered to Gatehouse. “Obviously the hotel is one of the most significant parts of the reinvestment district. We’re really looking forward to getting that completed along with the convention center.”
Board chairman Chris Murray says given the circumstances of the pandemic, he had no issues with the request. “I think given everything that’s going on in the hospitality industry and vaccines coming and things like that, I think it’s a reasonable request.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the deadline extension request to April 30th.