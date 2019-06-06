DCI still investigating man being shot in Goldfield

GOLDFIELD — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continues to look into the incident where a man was shot during an altercation on Tuesday at a home in Goldfield in Wright County and later turned up walking along a gravel road in the rural part of the county.

The DCI says the Eagle Grove Police Department was called at about 5 o’clock Tuesday afternoon to 722 North Pine Street after neighbors reported hearing gunshots coming from the home. The DCI says 38-year-old Rich Crawford was shot in the chest by a male who is not being identified at this time. Crawford was later found walking on a gravel road in rural Goldfield.

Authorities transported him to the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion, where he was treated and released. No charges have been filed, but the DCI says the crime remains under investigation.