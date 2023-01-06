Update: missing Iowa girl found in Missouri

Fallon Wells (DPS photo)

DES MOINES — A missing Iowa girl has been found safe in Missouri.

The Iowa DCI and the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory today for 3-year-old Fallon Wells. The blonde-haired blue-eyed girl was reported missing on December 30th from the Mount Ayr area.

Authorities say Wells is now with law enforcement and human services officials in Missouri, but they aren’t revealing where. She was last known to have been with 54-year-old Michelle Grady and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst in a car with Missouri plates, though authorities aren’t saying how they may be related to the girl.

There’s no word on any charges.

(Original story)

DES MOINES — Authorities are asking Iowans to keep an eye out for a missing girl and two adults.

An endangered person advisory is being issued by the Iowa DCI and the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office for 3-year-old Fallon Wells. The blonde-haired blue-eyed girl was reported missing on December 30th from the Mount Ayr area.

Wells was last known to have been with 54-year-old Michelle Grady and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst, though authorities aren’t saying how they may be related to the girl. They may be traveling in a silver 1997 Buick with Missouri license plate XE2V8V.

Anyone with information on the girl or the others should contact the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office at 641-464-3921 or call their local law enforcement agency.