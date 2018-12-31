DCI confirms they are looking further into special investigation of Mason City Community School District

MASON CITY — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms they are examining the Mason City Community School District after a special investigation by the State Auditor’s office revealed more than $2.2 million in improper disbursements during an eight year period.

State Auditor Mary Mosiman’s new report released on Friday identifies $2,238,952 of improper disbursements between July 1st 2009 and August 31st 2017. That amount includes $1.3 million of salary and benefits issued to various school district administrators without school board approval.

DCI Special Agent in Charge Mike Krapfl says they are conducting the investigation at the request of the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office. Krapfl says if any charges were to be filed, they would be filed through the county attorney.