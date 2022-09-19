DCI called in to help after Northwood woman’s body found in Shell Rock River

NORTHWOOD — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to help Worth County authorities after a Northwood woman’s body was recovered from the Shell Rock River on Friday.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the river near 390th Street and Raven Avenue between Grafton and Kensett.

Law enforcement is seeking information from anyone who may have observed Olson, a white female with brown hair, about 5-foot-6 inches tall, walking in the area of US Highway 65 and along 390th street on Thursday September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday September 16th.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact Special Agent Ryan Herman of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at (319) 217-1580 or [email protected] .

Story first published 12:45 Sunday afternoon, updated at 4:00 Monday morning