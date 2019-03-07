Davenport man pleads not guilty to Cerro Gordo County high speed pursuit charges

MASON CITY — A Davenport man has pleaded not guilty to charges dealing with a high speed pursuit near Mason City back in January.

The Iowa State Patrol says shortly after 4:00 AM on the morning of January 27th a trooper attempted to stop 38-year-old Travis Coleman for speeding on the Avenue of the Saints south of Mason City. During the pursuit, the vehicle reached a high speed of 130 miles per hour.

Coleman exited at the Mallard Avenue exit, made a bad pass on the shoulder, crossed the road and a struck a DOT barrier. Coleman attempted to keep driving but the trooper intentionally struck the vehicle to stop the pursuit. A bag or marijuana was allegedly found in the front passenger seat.

Coleman was charged with eluding, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended and passing on the right shoulder. Coleman pleaded not guilty to the charges this week in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on April 2nd.