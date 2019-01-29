Davenport man arrested after high speed chase south of Mason City
By KGLO News
|
Jan 29, 2019 @ 6:03 AM

MASON CITY — A Davenport man is in jail after a high speed chase Sunday morning near Mason City.

The Iowa State Patrol says shortly after 4:00 AM, a trooper attempted to stop 38-year-old Travis Coleman for speeding on the Avenue of the Saints south of Mason City. During the pursuit, the vehicle reached a high speed of 130 miles per hour.

Coleman exited at the Mallard Avenue exit, made a bad pass on the shoulder, crossed the road and a struck a DOT barrier. Coleman attempted to keep driving but the trooper intentionally struck the vehicle to stop the pursuit. A bag or marijuana was allegedly found in the front passenger seat.

Coleman was charged with eluding, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended and passing on the right shoulder. He’s currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 bond.

