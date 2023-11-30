KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Daryl Hall Accuses John Oates Of ‘Ultimate Partnership Betrayal’ In Plan To Sell Stake In Business

November 29, 2023 6:29PM CST
FILE - Hall of Fame Inductees, Hall & Oates, John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press room at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April, 10, 2014, in New York. Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate a business agreement the duo had. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Daryl Hall has filed a court declaration that accuses his longtime music partner John Oates of committing the “ultimate partnership betrayal” by planning to sell his share of the Hall & Oates duo’s joint venture without the other’s permission.

In the declaration filed Wednesday in a Nashville chancery court, Hall also lamented the deterioration of his relationship with and trust in his musical partner of more than a half-century.

The court filing says the joint venture, named Whole Oats Enterprises LLP, includes Hall & Oates trademarks, personal name and likeness rights, record royalty income and website and social media assets.

An attorney for Oates says that musician’s court declaration would be filed soon as well.

