‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Dies At 78

LONDON (AP) — Len Goodman, an urbane long-serving judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died aged 78.

Agent Jackie Gill said Goodman “passed away peacefully,” without giving a cause.

A former dancer, Goodman was a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004.

The ballroom dancing competition, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, has become one of the network’s most popular shows.

Goodman was head judge on the U.S. version of the show, “Dancing With the Stars,” for 15 years until his retirement in November.

Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance.