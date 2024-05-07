KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Damage minimal after a Charles City restaurant fire

May 7, 2024 11:29AM CDT
Share
Damage minimal after a Charles City restaurant fire

CHARLES CITY — Nobody was injured on Monday afternoon after a fire at a Charles City restaurant.

The Charles City Fire Department says they were called to the Pizza Ranch shortly after 1:30 PM after four staff members were inside the restaurant when the fire started, but all safely evacuated the building.

The co-owner of the restaurant told firefighters that he was working on some landscaping when the bushes adjacent to the store caught on fire and spread to the northeast corner of the building, which sustained the most damage. Damage to the interior of the restaurant was minimal.

Fire departments from Floyd and Colwell assisted the Charles City Fire Department in battling the fire. 

For the latest

Trending

1

Tens of thousands removed from Iowa Medicaid
2

Grassley: Pentagon workers spent millions of pandemic dollars on personal expenses
3

Plea change set for Mason City man accused of kidnapping, attempted murder in southwestern Iowa
4

Groundbreaking held for Mason City's Destination Iowa bike park project
5

Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman accused of stealing over $123K from Clear Lake business