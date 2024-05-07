Damage minimal after a Charles City restaurant fire

CHARLES CITY — Nobody was injured on Monday afternoon after a fire at a Charles City restaurant.

The Charles City Fire Department says they were called to the Pizza Ranch shortly after 1:30 PM after four staff members were inside the restaurant when the fire started, but all safely evacuated the building.

The co-owner of the restaurant told firefighters that he was working on some landscaping when the bushes adjacent to the store caught on fire and spread to the northeast corner of the building, which sustained the most damage. Damage to the interior of the restaurant was minimal.

Fire departments from Floyd and Colwell assisted the Charles City Fire Department in battling the fire.