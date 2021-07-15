Damage caused by severe storms, tornadoes in north-central Iowa Wednesday
CHARLES CITY — Severe thunderstorms spawned tornadoes last night in parts of north-central Iowa, causing damage.
Tornadoes were spotted in Floyd County around the Rudd, Floyd and Nora Springs areas between 5:40 and 6 o’clock last night. A 75 mile per hour wind gust was reported at the Love’s truck stop in Floyd at about 6 o’clock.
Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple had reported to the National Weather Service in LaCrosse that there had been damage reported throughout the county but no full assessment has been released.
Tornadoes were also spotted in the Rockwell area in southern Cerro Gordo County at around 6:05 PM.