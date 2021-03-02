      Weather Alert

Cuomo Accuser Blasts Attempted Apology, ‘Predatory Behavior’

Mar 1, 2021 @ 8:14pm

NEW YORK (AP) – One of the women who said she was sexually harassed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is rejecting his attempt to apologize for his behavior and excuse it as an attempt to be “playful.” Charlotte Bennett said in a statement released Monday that the Democrat had “refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior.” New York’s attorney general said she’s moving forward with an investigation into the harassment allegations after receiving a letter from his office Monday authorizing her to take charge of the probe. Cuomo has said he will cooperate with the investigation.

