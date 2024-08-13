As the new school year approaches, education authorities in Connecticut and New York are exploring strategies to minimize phone usage in classrooms. The objective is to ensure that students remain engaged in their studies and avoid distractions from social media platforms.

Neither state has implemented a complete prohibition on the use of phones in the classroom.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has actively engaged with teachers and parents throughout the summer to discuss potential strategies for tackling the issue of cellphone use in schools. Similarly, Governor Ned Lamont has announced that his state’s department of education will be providing guidance to districts on this matter by the end of this month.

Several schools in Connecticut have already started experimenting with phone-free learning.

In his 2024 State of the State speech, Lamont praised Manchester for implementing a smartphone ban in classrooms, stating that it has been effective in improving student engagement. According to Lamont, after six months of enforcing the ban, Manchester has observed a positive change in student behavior, with students now connecting more with each other and paying better attention in class. The ban has successfully reduced the amount of time students spend staring at their phones, ultimately making a significant impact on their overall classroom experience.

Lamont expressed his preference for a district-by-district approach, while Hochul has stated that she leans towards a statewide solution.

Lawmakers have proposed various solutions to address the issue, such as suggesting the use of lockers or secure spaces to store phones, or implementing the use of Yondr pouches. Yondr pouches are soft pouches that securely lock phones inside and can only be reopened with a magnetic key.

Both Hochul and Lamont have shown a keen interest in the Yondr pouches. These pouches gained popularity when Beyoncé used them during the premiere of her Renaissance album. Beyoncé wanted to ensure that guests locked their phones away to prevent any leaks.

If schools refuse to ban cellphones for students, some lawmakers are prepared to take action.

Reference article