Crystal Lake couple arrested on drug charges

CRYSTAL LAKE — The preliminary hearings have been scheduled for a Crystal Lake couple was arrested earlier this week on drug charges.

Authorities say they searched a home in the 100 block of 2nd Street East in Crystal Lake on Monday, where they allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia. That search was the result of a traffic stop in Forest City where 57-year-old Kirk Williams and 62-year-old Rita Williams allegedly were found to have about 15 grams of meth.

Both were taken into custody and booked into the Winnebago County jail on numerous drug possession charges as well as drug tax stamp violations.

Both Kirk and Rita Williams are scheduled to have their preliminary hearing in Hancock County magistrate court on March 15th.