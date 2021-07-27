Crops show stress in latest USDA report
DES MOINES — The USDA crop update says the lack of precipitation is causing some stress on crops.
The USDA says the crop stress is most notable in the northern third of the state — which has the worst drought conditions. The overall condition of the corn crop was reported at 65 percent good to excellent. That’s down three percentage points from the previous week. The soybean condition was rated 61 percent good to excellent — and that is down five percent from the previous report.
Here in the north-central Iowa crop reporting district, 92% of the corn is silking while 22% is in the dough stage. 91% of the soybeans are blooming while 68% is setting pods. There were 6.8 days suitable for field work last week. Topsoil moisture is zero surplus, 39% adequate, 47% short and 14% very short. Subsoil moisture is zero surplus, 41% adequate, 41% short and 18% very short.