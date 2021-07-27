      Weather Alert

Crops show stress in latest USDA report

Jul 27, 2021 @ 5:50am

DES MOINES — The USDA crop update says the lack of precipitation is causing some stress on crops. 

The USDA says the crop stress is most notable in the northern third of the state — which has the worst drought conditions. The overall condition of the corn crop was reported at 65 percent good to excellent. That’s down three percentage points from the previous week.  The soybean condition was rated 61 percent good to excellent — and that is down five percent from the previous report.

Here in the north-central Iowa crop reporting district, 92% of the corn is silking while 22% is in the dough stage. 91% of the soybeans are blooming while 68% is setting pods. There were 6.8 days suitable for field work last week. Topsoil moisture is zero surplus, 39% adequate, 47% short and 14% very short. Subsoil moisture is zero surplus, 41% adequate, 41% short and 18% very short. 

For the latest

Trending
Head-on collision in southern Mason City kills Hampton teen
Worth County man charged with attempted burglary at Mason City apartment
Man accused of trying to run over Wright County deputy enters into plea agreement with prosecutors, faces 15 years in prison
Cedar Rapids woman pleads guilty to drug, high speed chase charges after Floyd County New Year's Eve arrest
17 GOP lawmakers, including three from north-central Iowa, ask Trinity Health to explain vaccine policy
Connect With Us