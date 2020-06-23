Crop growing weather expected to return
DES MOINES — Warm weather that’s good for the crops is expected to return for the rest of the week after rain cooled things off.
National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Martin says it won’t be anything too overbearing for now. He says we are looking at high temperatures in upper 70’s to low 80’s and then next week back into the upper 80’s with a return of the humidity.
Martin says the humidity will let us know next week that we are moving into July. And he says the crops will add to the mugginess. “We get into July and the corn starts feeding into that humidity as well,” Martin says.
The corn planting finished ahead of the last several years and the new crop report out Monday shows it is doing well with 85 percent rated in good to excellent condition. The soybeans are following right along with 96 percent emerged — which is 16 days ahead of last year and one week ahead of the five-year average. Soybean condition rated 84 percent good to excellent.