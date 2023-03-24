Criminal complaints give more detail about arrest of former West Hancock teacher on sexual misconduct charges

BRITT — More details about the investigation have been released after a former West Hancock teacher was arrested Thursday for possible sexual misconduct with a student.

The Britt Police Department in a written statement says on June 17th, they responded to the report of a possible inappropriate relationship between a former teacher and a minor student. The department says after completing its investigation, they issued a warrant for Steve Heston, who was booked into the Winnebago County Jail Thursday morning on charges of sexual exploitation by a school employee and enticing a minor, both Class D felonies.

A criminal complaint filed in Hancock County District Court says Heston engaged in a pattern, practice or scheme of sexual conduct with a minor that he had direct supervisory authority over as a student throughout the 2020 and 2021 school year. The complaint also says He committed the act of enticing a minor through communication including in person as well as through the internet, as well as with school technology.

Heston’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6th.