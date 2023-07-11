Criminal complaint reveals more details about stabbing at Mason City liquor store

MASON CITY — More details have been released regarding a stabbing incident at a Mason City liquor store late last week.

A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court accuses 43-year-old Elgin Richmond of willful injury resulting in bodily injury. While at Northside Liquor and Grocery at 1303 North Federal at about 1 o’clock on Friday afternoon, Richmond was allegedly arguing with another person, which led to a physical altercation involving weapons.

Richmond is accused of rushing at the victim with a knife, with the victim defending himself with a crow bar because he was being punched in the face. Richmond allegedly stabbed the victim in the upper right neck and middle of the back.

Willful injury resulting in bodily injury is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Court records did not immediately indicate when Richmond was scheduled for his next court appearance.