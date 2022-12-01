Criminal complaint gives more details on Monday night’s shooting incident in Mason City

Stephen Tidemanson (Cerro Gordo County Jail booking photo from July 2022)

MASON CITY — The preliminary hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of attempted murder after a shooting incident earlier this week.

Police responded to a call of a fight along with a gunshot being fired in the 300 block of 3rd Northwest at about 7:55 PM on Monday night. On arrival, officers found a male victim, who was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court accuses 24-year-old Stephen Tidemanson of firing a nine-millimeter handgun directly at the victim as the victim was laying on the ground below him, striking the victim in the upper chest with the intent to cause death.

Tidemanson has been charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years.

Tidemanson is due in court for his preliminary hearing on December 9th.