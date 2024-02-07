KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Crews Search For Missing Marine Corps Helicopter Carrying 5 Troops From Nevada To California

February 7, 2024 12:01PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Crews were searching for a Marine Corps helicopter carrying five troops from Nevada to California that was reported overdue early Wednesday.

The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The five U.S. Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Miramar.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Miramar Air Station in San Diego is coordinating search and rescue efforts with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Civil Air Patrol.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man facing drug, weapon charges has been indicted in federal court
2

Plymouth woman's child endangerment resulting in death trial scheduled to start today
3

Mason City man placed on probation for drug charges
4

Bill would crack down on drivers caught lingering in left lane
5

Mason City man accused of having video of sexual act of a minor pleads not guilty