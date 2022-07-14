Crews making sure roads are ready to go for when RAGBRAI comes to Cerro Gordo County in two weeks
MASON CITY — We’re less than two weeks away from the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa coming to Mason City, and local officials are not only looking for volunteers to help and making sure campsites are ready to go, they are also making sure the roads coming into and going out of town are properly prepared.
Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings says one of the things that they are doing is to make sure the area roads look good by doing some mowing. “We’re currently out doing a bunch of mowing. We’re going to help out Mason City get some of their mowing done. Our primary focus was getting the RAGBRAI route completely mowed. We’re working on getting the shoulders up on all those routes so that it gets settled in and ready to go for it.”
Billings says his crews are also doing some patching on some potholes to make sure those spots are ready for the riders. “One of them is at an interstate crossing bridge where it’s right on the jurisdiction line between us and the state, and we’re just going to take care of it just to make sure it gets done in time. I don’t want to play games and have the pothole still there when the riders try and come through. So that’s one of our primary things, just to make sure that route is ready to go for them.”
RAGBRAI’s stop in Mason City is on Wednesday July 27th.