Creston man pleads guilty to Mason City robbery

MASON CITY — A Creston man accused of a Mason City robbery has pleaded guilty.

A criminal complaint states that 18-year-old Randol Garcia was charged with the Class B felony of first-degree robbery after an incident in the early morning hours of June 21st where he committed a robbery and serious assault against a man along US Highway 65 and committed theft of a transport motor vehicle.

Garcia last week entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. According to the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend Garcia be sentenced to ten years in prison with a mandatory minimum of five years prior to being considered for parole, as well as restitution.

A formal plea change hearing is scheduled for October 9th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.