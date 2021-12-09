COVID variant Omicron found in Black Hawk County, first case in Iowa
WATERLOO — The Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab confirms the detection of the first case of the COVID-19 variant Omicron in an Iowa resident.
The case involves an unvaccinated individual under the age of 18 who resides in Black Hawk County. The individual remains asymptomatic, but because of travel exposure, the family sought testing based on public health guidance.
Iowa Department of Public Health interim director Kelly Garcia says there is emerging evidence that a booster dose of the vaccine offers protection against Omicron. She says vaccinated Iowans who have not yet received a booster should do so as soon as possible.