COVID recoveries in listening area three times as much as new cases between Monday and Tuesday

Jan 19, 2021 @ 11:25am

MASON CITY — One new COVID-19-related death has been reported in north-central Iowa while the number of people recovered from coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday was three times greater than the amount of new cases.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock on Tuesday morning, 42 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the 10-county listening area while 127 more people have recovered.

The one death was reported in Kossuth County, bringing the county’s total to 44 and the listening area’s total up to 304.

The listening area’s active COVID case count dropped from 1877 on Monday to 1791 on Tuesday.

In Cerro Gordo County, seven new cases were identified while 21 new recoveries were reported. The county’s active case count dropped from 428 on Monday to 414 on Tuesday.

38 people are hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region, the same as Monday. Seven of those patients are in an intensive care unit and five are on a ventilator. 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 68 57 11
Butler 24 21 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 18 17 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 44 41 3 1
Mitchell 34 34 0
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 24 22 2
Area Total 304 265 39 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4647 7
Butler 1473 5
Floyd 1388 6
Franklin 1017 0
Hancock 1298 2
Kossuth 1724 9
Mitchell 1161 1
Winnebago 1188 2
Worth 606 4
Wright 1636 6
Area Total 16138 42

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4165 21
Butler 1202 13
Floyd 1223 7
Franklin 839 7
Hancock 1113 14
Kossuth 1508 20
Mitchell 968 17
Winnebago 1062 8
Worth 486 11
Wright 1477 9
Area Total 14043 127

 

 

Active Cases 1/19/21 1/18/21 1/15/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Tuesday Monday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 414 428 423 549 1807 477
Butler 247 255 254 175 517 82
Floyd 129 130 128 130 550 60
Franklin 160 167 156 133 305 42
Hancock 161 173 169 235 408 134
Kossuth 172 184 180 269 535 176
Mitchell 159 175 171 173 447 119
Winnebago 97 103 110 123 359 192
Worth 117 124 122 126 118 46
Wright 135 138 142 183 410 182
Area Total 1791 1877 1855 2096 5526 1510
