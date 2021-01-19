COVID recoveries in listening area three times as much as new cases between Monday and Tuesday
MASON CITY — One new COVID-19-related death has been reported in north-central Iowa while the number of people recovered from coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday was three times greater than the amount of new cases.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock on Tuesday morning, 42 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the 10-county listening area while 127 more people have recovered.
The one death was reported in Kossuth County, bringing the county’s total to 44 and the listening area’s total up to 304.
The listening area’s active COVID case count dropped from 1877 on Monday to 1791 on Tuesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, seven new cases were identified while 21 new recoveries were reported. The county’s active case count dropped from 428 on Monday to 414 on Tuesday.
38 people are hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region, the same as Monday. Seven of those patients are in an intensive care unit and five are on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|68
|57
|11
|
|Butler
|24
|21
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|44
|41
|3
|1
|Mitchell
|34
|34
|0
|
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|24
|22
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|304
|265
|39
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4647
|7
|Butler
|1473
|5
|Floyd
|1388
|6
|Franklin
|1017
|0
|Hancock
|1298
|2
|Kossuth
|1724
|9
|Mitchell
|1161
|1
|Winnebago
|1188
|2
|Worth
|606
|4
|Wright
|1636
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16138
|42
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4165
|21
|Butler
|1202
|13
|Floyd
|1223
|7
|Franklin
|839
|7
|Hancock
|1113
|14
|Kossuth
|1508
|20
|Mitchell
|968
|17
|Winnebago
|1062
|8
|Worth
|486
|11
|Wright
|1477
|9
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14043
|127
|Active Cases
|1/19/21
|1/18/21
|1/15/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|414
|428
|423
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|247
|255
|254
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|129
|130
|128
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|160
|167
|156
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|161
|173
|169
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|172
|184
|180
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|159
|175
|171
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|97
|103
|110
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|117
|124
|122
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|135
|138
|142
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1791
|1877
|1855
|2096
|5526
|1510