      Weather Alert

COVID positivity rates slightly decline in the last week across north-central Iowa

Nov 25, 2021 @ 5:00am

MASON CITY — The COVID-19 positivity rates in north-central Iowa are slightly down but the number of people hospitalized for coronavirus is up in the last week.

According to the new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 643 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties this past week. The listening area’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.4%, down from 11.3% last week. The 14-day positivity rate is at 10.9%, down from 11.3% last week.

The highest positivity rates continue to be in the western two-thirds of our listening area. Hancock County’s 7-day rate is at 14.4%, Franklin County is at 12.8%, Wright County is at 12.2% and Cerro Gordo and Winnebago counties’ 7-day rate is at 12.1%.

50% of the new cases in the past week are those under 40 years old.

n the north-central Iowa medical region, there are 42 people currently hospitalized for COVID, up from 38 last Wednesday. Of those 42 patients, 27 are not fully vaccinated.

Seven more people have died due to COVID-19 in our listening area — two each in Cerro Gordo, Butler and Winnebago counties with one in Flory County. That brings the area’s death total since the start of the pandemic to 422. 

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 8682 234
Butler 2447 57
Floyd 2787 49
Franklin 1984 57
Hancock 2293 58
Mitchell 1970 52
Winnebago 2318 70
Worth 1295 29
Wright 2761 37
Area Total 26537 643

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 12.1 12.2 12.3 12.9
Butler 7 8 10.1 7.8
Floyd 7.4 8.4 9.8 10.6
Franklin 12.8 9.8 7.4 6.5
Hancock 14.4 15.3 17.3 16.1
Mitchell 9.1 7.7 5.8 6.9
Winnebago 12.1 16.1 18.9 17.4
Worth 9 8.3 8.3 8.3
Wright 12.2 13 11.6 16
Area Total 10.4 10.9 11.3 11.3

 

 

7-day positive tests in area by age
 This week Last Week
0-17 18% 19%
18-29 18% 12%
30-39 14% 18%
40-49 10% 14%
50-59 15% 14%
60-69 12% 13%
70-79 6% 6%
80+ 7% 4%

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 122 103 19 2
Butler 44 37 7 2
Floyd 49 38 11 1
Franklin 29 26 3
Hancock 39 31 8
Mitchell 43 40 3
Winnebago 38 32 6 2
Worth 9 8 1
Wright 49 41 8
Area Total 422 356 66 7

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 42 38
ICU 9 5
Vaccinated 15 10
Non-Vaccinated 27 28
For the latest

Trending
Mason City man sentenced to ten years on federal meth distribution charge
Men from Mason City, Waterloo convicted on federal armed robbery charges
Wild Rose Clinton fined for violation
Over 100 employees eligible for early retirement program in Mason City Community School District
Mason City man withdraws guilty plea in shooting case
Connect With Us