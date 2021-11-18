COVID positivity rate continues to climb in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — The positivity rate continues to climb for COVID-19 in north-central Iowa.
According to the latest statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the 7-day and 14-day positivity rates for the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties are currently at 11.3%. Comparing those to two weeks ago, those rates were at 8.4% for the 14-day rate and 9.4% for the 7-day rate.
Cerro Gordo has a 7-day rate at 12.3% and 14-day rate at 12.9%. The highest rates continue to be in the western part of our listening area, with Winnebago County having a 7-day rate at 18.9% and 14-day rate at 17.4%, while Hancock County has a 7-day rate of 17.3% and 14-day rate of 16.1%.
19% of the new positive cases in the last seven days in the listening area are those under the age of 18, with just 50% of the new cases coming from people under the age of 40.
13 more deaths have been reported in our listening area in the last two weeks — four in Cerro Gordo County, three in Butler, two each in Floyd and Winnebago, and single deaths in Franklin and Wright counties. That brings the listening area’s total for the pandemic to 415.
38 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region, up from 31 two weeks ago. Of those 38 patients, 28 were not fully vaccinated, with all 13 patients that are under the age of 60 not being vaccinated.
The comparisons listed below are for a two-week period
|Positivity rate
|7-day %
|14-day %
|
|Prev 7-day %
|Prev 14-day %
|Cerro Gordo
|12.3
|12.9
|
|8.3
|7.4
|Butler
|10.1
|7.8
|
|7
|7.9
|Floyd
|9.8
|10.6
|
|9.7
|9.7
|Franklin
|7.4
|6.5
|
|6.4
|8.3
|Hancock
|17.3
|16.1
|
|13.7
|9.1
|Mitchell
|5.8
|6.9
|
|8.3
|6.9
|Winnebago
|18.9
|17.4
|
|13.2
|10.4
|Worth
|8.3
|8.3
|
|5.4
|5.4
|Wright
|11.6
|16
|
|18.4
|14.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|11.3
|11.3
|
|9.4
|8.4
|
7-day positive tests in area
|This week
|Two Weeks Ago
|0-17
|19%
|21%
|18-29
|12%
|15%
|30-39
|18%
|17%
|40-49
|14%
|8%
|50-59
|14%
|10%
|60-69
|13%
|13%
|70-79
|6%
|7%
|80+
|4%
|10%
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|8448
|591
|Butler
|2390
|122
|Floyd
|2738
|165
|Franklin
|1927
|91
|Hancock
|2235
|158
|Mitchell
|1918
|74
|Winnebago
|2248
|153
|Worth
|1266
|60
|Wright
|2724
|93
|
|
|
|Area Total
|25894
|1507
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|120
|101
|19
|4
|Butler
|42
|35
|7
|3
|Floyd
|48
|37
|11
|2
|Franklin
|29
|26
|3
|1
|Hancock
|39
|31
|8
|
|Mitchell
|43
|40
|3
|
|Winnebago
|36
|28
|6
|2
|Worth
|9
|8
|1
|
|Wright
|49
|41
|8
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|415
|347
|66
|13
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Wednesday Nov 4
|Total
|38
|31
|ICU
|5
|4
|Vaccinated
|10
|11
|Non-Vaccinated
|28
|20