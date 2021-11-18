      Breaking News
Mason City-bound United Express flight diverts to Waterloo after mechanical problem reported

COVID positivity rate continues to climb in north-central Iowa

Nov 18, 2021 @ 8:59am

MASON CITY — The positivity rate continues to climb for COVID-19 in north-central Iowa.

According to the latest statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the 7-day and 14-day positivity rates for the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties are currently at 11.3%. Comparing those to two weeks ago, those rates were at 8.4% for the 14-day rate and 9.4% for the 7-day rate.

Cerro Gordo has a 7-day rate at 12.3% and 14-day rate at 12.9%. The highest rates continue to be in the western part of our listening area, with Winnebago County having a 7-day rate at 18.9% and 14-day rate at 17.4%, while Hancock County has a 7-day rate of 17.3% and 14-day rate of 16.1%.

19% of the new positive cases in the last seven days in the listening area are those under the age of 18, with just 50% of the new cases coming from people under the age of 40.

13 more deaths have been reported in our listening area in the last two weeks — four in Cerro Gordo County, three in Butler, two each in Floyd and Winnebago, and single deaths in Franklin and Wright counties. That brings the listening area’s total for the pandemic to 415.

38 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region, up from 31 two weeks ago. Of those 38 patients, 28 were not fully vaccinated, with all 13 patients that are under the age of 60 not being vaccinated. 

 

The comparisons listed below are for a two-week period

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 12.3 12.9 8.3 7.4
Butler 10.1 7.8 7 7.9
Floyd 9.8 10.6 9.7 9.7
Franklin 7.4 6.5 6.4 8.3
Hancock 17.3 16.1 13.7 9.1
Mitchell 5.8 6.9 8.3 6.9
Winnebago 18.9 17.4 13.2 10.4
Worth 8.3 8.3 5.4 5.4
Wright 11.6 16 18.4 14.1
Area Total 11.3 11.3 9.4 8.4

 

7-day positive tests in area
 This week Two Weeks Ago
0-17 19% 21%
18-29 12% 15%
30-39 18% 17%
40-49 14% 8%
50-59 14% 10%
60-69 13% 13%
70-79 6% 7%
80+ 4% 10%

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 8448 591
Butler 2390 122
Floyd 2738 165
Franklin 1927 91
Hancock 2235 158
Mitchell 1918 74
Winnebago 2248 153
Worth 1266 60
Wright 2724 93
Area Total 25894 1507

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 120 101 19 4
Butler 42 35 7 3
Floyd 48 37 11 2
Franklin 29 26 3 1
Hancock 39 31 8
Mitchell 43 40 3
Winnebago 36 28 6 2
Worth 9 8 1
Wright 49 41 8 1
Area Total 415 347 66 13

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Wednesday Nov 4
Total 38 31
ICU 5 4
Vaccinated 10 11
Non-Vaccinated 28 20
For the latest

Trending
Mason City man sentenced to life in prison for murder
Fort Dodge man accused of hitting Wright County deputy with car sentenced to 15 years in prison
Governor rejects fears law on Covid shots will have much impact on unemployment system
Suspended sentence for Mason City man accused of apartment break-in
Mason City School Board votes unanimously to do away with Mohawks as mascot, nickname
Connect With Us