COVID outbreak hits Drake University

DES MOINES — The Drake Relays is considered a possible source of an outbreak of COVID-19.

What’s billed as America’s Athletic Classic is considered one of the nation’s top track and field events, drawing some 5,000 high school, college, and elite-level competitors and 40-thousand fans. The 113th annual event ran last Thursday through Saturday and university officials are now reporting at least 76 Drake students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Finals start next week at Drake and all instructors are being told to use their best judgment as to whether to hold the remaining classes — and those finals — online or in person.