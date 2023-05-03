KGLO News KGLO News Logo

COVID outbreak hits Drake University

May 3, 2023 11:22AM CDT
Share
COVID outbreak hits Drake University

DES MOINES — The Drake Relays is considered a possible source of an outbreak of COVID-19.

What’s billed as America’s Athletic Classic is considered one of the nation’s top track and field events, drawing some 5,000 high school, college, and elite-level competitors and 40-thousand fans. The 113th annual event ran last Thursday through Saturday and university officials are now reporting at least 76 Drake students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Finals start next week at Drake and all instructors are being told to use their best judgment as to whether to hold the remaining classes — and those finals — online or in person.

For the latest

Trending

1

Plymouth woman changes mind, will be tried for child endangerment resulting in death
2

BREAKING --- Kirk Apartments in downtown Mason City severely damaged by fire --- updated with audio from Fire Chief Erik Bullinger
3

Mason City woman faces meth dealing charges
4

Mason City Fire Department releases statement about Kirk Apartments Fire
5

Suspended sentence, probation for Clear Lake woman accused of illegally entering apartment while manager, stealing checks