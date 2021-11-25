COVID hospitalizations in Iowa up 13% compared to last Wednesday
DES MOINES — For the third straight week, the number of patients in Iowa hospitals who’ve tested positive for COVID has increased — up 13% from a week ago.
The Iowa Department of Public Health provides an update on the COVID patient count every Wednesday. This week’s report shows 623 COVID-19 patients are in an Iowa hospital and 23% of them are in intensive care.
The state website shows 63% of Iowans above the age of 11 have been vaccinated.