COVID hospitalizations in Iowa up 13% compared to last Wednesday

Nov 25, 2021 @ 4:47am

DES MOINES — For the third straight week, the number of patients in Iowa hospitals who’ve tested positive for COVID has increased — up 13% from a week ago.

The Iowa Department of Public Health provides an update on the COVID patient count every Wednesday. This week’s report shows 623 COVID-19 patients are in an Iowa hospital and 23% of them are in intensive care.

The state website shows 63% of Iowans above the age of 11 have been vaccinated.

