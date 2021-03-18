      Weather Alert

COVID hospitalizations continue on downward trend in north-central Iowa

Mar 18, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — The number of people hospitalized in north-central Iowa with COVID continues to decline.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, six people were hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region as of this morning, compared to seven on Wednesday. For the second straight day, there are no COVID patients in an intensive care unit in north-central Iowa.

The number of active COVID cases in our ten-county listening area slightly increased between midday Wednesday and midday Thursday, with 23 new cases being confirmed and 15 more people having recovered. The active case count went up from 1659 on Wednesday to 1665 on Thursday.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported. 

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5422 4
Butler 1685 0
Floyd 1662 3
Franklin 1199 1
Hancock 1487 0
Kossuth 2133 7
Mitchell 1337 2
Winnebago 1420 4
Worth 709 2
Wright 1820 0
Area Total 18874 23

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4851 5
Butler 1536 0
Floyd 1419 0
Franklin 1058 0
Hancock 1332 0
Kossuth 1891 5
Mitchell 1159 0
Winnebago 1246 0
Worth 646 0
Wright 1692 5
Area Total 16830 15

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 32 28 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 20 19 1
Hancock 33 27 6
Kossuth 57 51 6
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 32 27 5
Area Total 379 325 54 0

 

 

Active Cases 3/18/21 3/17/21 3/12/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Thursday Wednesday Previous Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 486 487 477 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 117 117 123 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 202 199 193 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 121 120 120 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 122 122 121 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 185 183 181 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 138 136 134 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 143 139 139 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 55 53 56 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 96 103 106 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1665 1659 1650 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
