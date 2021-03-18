COVID hospitalizations continue on downward trend in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — The number of people hospitalized in north-central Iowa with COVID continues to decline.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, six people were hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region as of this morning, compared to seven on Wednesday. For the second straight day, there are no COVID patients in an intensive care unit in north-central Iowa.
The number of active COVID cases in our ten-county listening area slightly increased between midday Wednesday and midday Thursday, with 23 new cases being confirmed and 15 more people having recovered. The active case count went up from 1659 on Wednesday to 1665 on Thursday.
No new COVID-related deaths were reported.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5422
|4
|Butler
|1685
|0
|Floyd
|1662
|3
|Franklin
|1199
|1
|Hancock
|1487
|0
|Kossuth
|2133
|7
|Mitchell
|1337
|2
|Winnebago
|1420
|4
|Worth
|709
|2
|Wright
|1820
|0
|Area Total
|18874
|23
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4851
|5
|Butler
|1536
|0
|Floyd
|1419
|0
|Franklin
|1058
|0
|Hancock
|1332
|0
|Kossuth
|1891
|5
|Mitchell
|1159
|0
|Winnebago
|1246
|0
|Worth
|646
|0
|Wright
|1692
|5
|Area Total
|16830
|15
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|Butler
|32
|28
|4
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|Franklin
|20
|19
|1
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|Kossuth
|57
|51
|6
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|Wright
|32
|27
|5
|Area Total
|379
|325
|54
|0
|Active Cases
|3/18/21
|3/17/21
|3/12/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Previous Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|486
|487
|477
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|117
|117
|123
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|202
|199
|193
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|121
|120
|120
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|122
|122
|121
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|185
|183
|181
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|138
|136
|134
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|143
|139
|139
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|55
|53
|56
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|96
|103
|106
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|Area Total
|1665
|1659
|1650
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742