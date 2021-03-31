      Weather Alert

COVID causes another Iowa’s Ride change

Mar 31, 2021 @ 10:58am

DES MOINES — The statewide bicycle ride that was initially designed to compete with RAGBRAI is finding it can’t compete with COVID-19.

Iowa’s Ride is being modified and this year will be Iowa’s Ride Weekender. Organizers had hoped to go from Iowa’s eastern border to the west, the opposite direction of RAGBRAI, but several overnight stops have pulled out due to the pandemic.

A post on the Iowa’s Ride Facebook page says it’ll now just be July 16th through the 18th in Eldora. There will be a designated 40 to 50-mile bike route on Saturday and several riding options on Friday and Sunday.

RAGBRAI will start the following weekend and runs July 25th through the 31st, pedaling 454 miles from Le Mars to Clinton.

For the latest

Trending
Charges against Mason City man accused of causing loud booms with device dismissed
Assistance available for low income Iowans with overdue rent, utility bills
Des Moines man sentenced for stealing lawn mower from Mason City business
Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments in Branstad appeal
New Hampton man pleads guilty to lesser charge in Cerro Gordo County sexual abuse case