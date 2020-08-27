COVID cases increasing in 41-80 age range
MASON CITY — North-central Iowa saw a surge in COVID-19 cases in July, and while the overall number of new positive cases has dropped in our area, two main age groups are continuing to see a large number of cases.
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Disease Prevention & Health Promotion Manager Karen Crimmings has been closely monitoring the data. “We’re starting to see an increase in cases in the 41-60 year old and the 61-80 year olds. Back in July we were seeing, and we’re still seeing that 18-40 year olds as the highest, but we are seeing an uptick in that population now too. We did expect that, once you get a population and it goes out into the community, and a surge of cases, it is eventually going to move up into some of those other age brackets.”
As of 11 o’clock this morning, out of the 729 overall cases reported in Cerro Gordo County since the pandemic, 43% have been from the 18-40 year old population, 21% are aged 41-60, 17% are 61-80, 10% are over the age of 80, and 9% are under the age of 18.