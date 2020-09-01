      Weather Alert

COVID-19 update — new death in Winnebago, number of active cases in listening area slightly drops

Sep 1, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Winnebago County has had another COVID-19-related death. The death, reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, brings the total number of people dying in Winnebago County to nine, while it brings the total number of deaths in the listening area since the start of the pandemic to 54.

45 more people have been reported as recovered in the listening area, helping to bring the area’s number of active cases down from 638 at 11 o’clock Monday morning to 613 as of 11 o’clock this morning. 241 of those active cases are in Cerro Gordo County; 81 in Wright; 73 in Winnebago; 49 in Butler; 40 in Kossuth; 34 in Floyd; 30 in Mitchell; 27 in Franklin; 24 in Hancock; and 14 in Worth.

23 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in our area in the last 24 hours — 10 in Cerro Gordo; seven in Butler; two in Hancock; and single cases in Floyd, Kossuth, Worth, and Wright — to bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 2702. 

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period: nine more people have died for a total of 1121; 684 more cases have been confirmed for a total of 65,397; 719 more people have recovered for a total of 47,382.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 9 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 54 1

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 834 10
Butler 210 7
Floyd 216 1
Franklin 295
Hancock 157 2
Kossuth 122 1
Mitchell 108
Winnebago 160
Worth 80 1
Wright 520 1
Area Total 2702 23

 

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 241
Butler 49
Floyd 34
Franklin 27
Hancock 24
Kossuth 40
Mitchell 30
Winnebago 73
Worth 14
Wright 81
Area Total 613

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 573 7
Butler 159 3
Floyd 179 8
Franklin 251 6
Hancock 131 5
Kossuth 82 3
Mitchell 78 2
Winnebago 78
Worth 66 4
Wright 438 7
Area Total 2035 45

 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team