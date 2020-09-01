COVID-19 update — new death in Winnebago, number of active cases in listening area slightly drops
DES MOINES — Winnebago County has had another COVID-19-related death. The death, reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, brings the total number of people dying in Winnebago County to nine, while it brings the total number of deaths in the listening area since the start of the pandemic to 54.
45 more people have been reported as recovered in the listening area, helping to bring the area’s number of active cases down from 638 at 11 o’clock Monday morning to 613 as of 11 o’clock this morning. 241 of those active cases are in Cerro Gordo County; 81 in Wright; 73 in Winnebago; 49 in Butler; 40 in Kossuth; 34 in Floyd; 30 in Mitchell; 27 in Franklin; 24 in Hancock; and 14 in Worth.
23 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in our area in the last 24 hours — 10 in Cerro Gordo; seven in Butler; two in Hancock; and single cases in Floyd, Kossuth, Worth, and Wright — to bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 2702.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period: nine more people have died for a total of 1121; 684 more cases have been confirmed for a total of 65,397; 719 more people have recovered for a total of 47,382.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|
|Franklin
|17
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|9
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|54
|1
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|834
|10
|Butler
|210
|7
|Floyd
|216
|1
|Franklin
|295
|
|Hancock
|157
|2
|Kossuth
|122
|1
|Mitchell
|108
|
|Winnebago
|160
|
|Worth
|80
|1
|Wright
|520
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2702
|23
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|241
|Butler
|49
|Floyd
|34
|Franklin
|27
|Hancock
|24
|Kossuth
|40
|Mitchell
|30
|Winnebago
|73
|Worth
|14
|Wright
|81
|
|
|Area Total
|613
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|573
|7
|Butler
|159
|3
|Floyd
|179
|8
|Franklin
|251
|6
|Hancock
|131
|5
|Kossuth
|82
|3
|Mitchell
|78
|2
|Winnebago
|78
|
|Worth
|66
|4
|Wright
|438
|7
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2035
|45