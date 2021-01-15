COVID-19 positivity rates slightly declining in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — North-central Iowa is ending the week on a positive note dealing with COVID-19 as no new deaths were reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, and the area’s seven-day and 14-day average positivity rates slightly declining over a week’s time.
62 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in north-central Iowa in that 24-hour period, while 91 more people have been listed as recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa as of this morning was 1855. That’s 46 fewer than last Friday and down from 2096 on January 1st.
In Cerro Gordo County, 10 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours while 26 new recoveries were reported. The Cerro Gordo County active case count is at 423, 35 fewer than last Friday and down from 549 on New Year’s Day.
The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 14.8%, down from 15.2% on Tuesday, while the seven-day average is 10.5%, down from 13% on Monday. In the north-central Iowa medical region, 43 people are hospitalized, down from 45 on Thursday. Eight people are in an intensive care unit, up from six on Thursday. Seven patients are on a ventilator.
|Active Cases
|1/15/21
|1/14/21
|1/8/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Friday
|Thursday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|423
|439
|458
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|254
|251
|208
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|128
|131
|129
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|156
|157
|155
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|169
|179
|221
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|180
|184
|179
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|171
|177
|180
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|110
|102
|109
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|122
|122
|133
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|142
|142
|162
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1855
|1884
|1901
|2096
|5526
|1510
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4594
|10
|Butler
|1454
|12
|Floyd
|1374
|5
|Franklin
|999
|1
|Hancock
|1279
|2
|Kossuth
|1697
|7
|Mitchell
|1148
|4
|Winnebago
|1179
|10
|Worth
|592
|5
|Wright
|1619
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15935
|62
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4105
|26
|Butler
|1177
|9
|Floyd
|1210
|8
|Franklin
|825
|2
|Hancock
|1086
|12
|Kossuth
|1476
|11
|Mitchell
|943
|10
|Winnebago
|1040
|2
|Worth
|467
|5
|Wright
|1453
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13782
|91
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|66
|55
|11
|
|Butler
|23
|20
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|41
|38
|3
|
|Mitchell
|34
|34
|0
|
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|24
|22
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|298
|259
|39
|0