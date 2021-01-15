      Weather Alert

COVID-19 positivity rates slightly declining in north-central Iowa

Jan 15, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — North-central Iowa is ending the week on a positive note dealing with COVID-19 as no new deaths were reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, and the area’s seven-day and 14-day average positivity rates slightly declining over a week’s time.

62 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in north-central Iowa in that 24-hour period, while 91 more people have been listed as recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa as of this morning was 1855. That’s 46 fewer than last Friday and down from 2096 on January 1st.

In Cerro Gordo County, 10 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours while 26 new recoveries were reported. The Cerro Gordo County active case count is at 423, 35 fewer than last Friday and down from 549 on New Year’s Day.

The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 14.8%, down from 15.2% on Tuesday, while the seven-day average is 10.5%, down from 13% on Monday. In the north-central Iowa medical region, 43 people are hospitalized, down from 45 on Thursday. Eight people are in an intensive care unit, up from six on Thursday. Seven patients are on a ventilator. 

 

Active Cases 1/15/21 1/14/21 1/8/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Friday Thursday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 423 439 458 549 1807 477
Butler 254 251 208 175 517 82
Floyd 128 131 129 130 550 60
Franklin 156 157 155 133 305 42
Hancock 169 179 221 235 408 134
Kossuth 180 184 179 269 535 176
Mitchell 171 177 180 173 447 119
Winnebago 110 102 109 123 359 192
Worth 122 122 133 126 118 46
Wright 142 142 162 183 410 182
Area Total 1855 1884 1901 2096 5526 1510

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4594 10
Butler 1454 12
Floyd 1374 5
Franklin 999 1
Hancock 1279 2
Kossuth 1697 7
Mitchell 1148 4
Winnebago 1179 10
Worth 592 5
Wright 1619 6
Area Total 15935 62

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4105 26
Butler 1177 9
Floyd 1210 8
Franklin 825 2
Hancock 1086 12
Kossuth 1476 11
Mitchell 943 10
Winnebago 1040 2
Worth 467 5
Wright 1453 6
Area Total 13782 91

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 66 55 11
Butler 23 20 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 18 17 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 41 38 3
Mitchell 34 34 0
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 24 22 2
Area Total 298 259 39 0
For the latest

