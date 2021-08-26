COVID-19 numbers highest in Iowa since February
DES MOINES — The state of Iowa is seeing COVID-19 infections at a level that hasn’t been seen since February.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest information, 42 more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Iowa in the last seven days, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus up to 6268. There were 7619 new positive cases reported in Iowa in the last week.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state is now at 8.3%, with the 14-day rate being 8.2%.
The state is also reporting that 17,829 Iowans have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations in the last week, bringing the state up to 48.6% having been vaccinated.