COVID-19 death reported in Winnebago County; Winnebago County has third-highest 14-day positivity rate in state

Sep 17, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Another COVID-19 death has been reported in our listening area while the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the listening area is up again.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area, 32 more people have recovered, while one death was reported in Winnebago County. That brings the death count in Winnebago County up to 11 while the area’s death toll since the start of the pandemic is now up to 57.

There are 733 active cases of COVID-19 in the listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning, up from 707 at 11 o’clock on Wednesday morning. There’s 265 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 100 in Winnebago, 84 each in Kossuth and Mitchell, 59 in Wright, 42 in Floyd, 32 in Franklin, 26 in Butler, 25 in Worth and 16 in Hancock.

Winnebago County has the third-highest 14-day positivity rate in the state at 17%. Kossuth County is 10th highest in the state at 12.3%.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the last 24 hours: 14 more deaths were reported for a total now of 1248; 918 more cases were identified for a pandemic total of 76,968; 762 more people have recovered for a total of 55,767.

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 970 5
Butler 251 2
Floyd 279 4
Franklin 330 5
Hancock 170
Kossuth 195 16
Mitchell 171 2
Winnebago 245 19
Worth 99
Wright 549 6
Area Total 3259 59

 

Active Cases 9/17/20
 Active Cases 9/11/20
Active Cases 9/1/20
Cerro Gordo 265 255 241
Butler 26 24 49
Floyd 42 52 34
Franklin 32 31 27
Hancock 16 17 24
Kossuth 84 48 40
Mitchell 84 71 30
Winnebago 100 68 73
Worth 25 19 14
Wright 59 59 81
Area Total 733 644 613

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 11 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 57 1

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 684 6
Butler 223 2
Floyd 234 13
Franklin 281 2
Hancock 152 1
Kossuth 111 1
Mitchell 87 3
Winnebago 134 1
Worth 74
Wright 489 3
Area Total 2469 32
