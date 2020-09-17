COVID-19 death reported in Winnebago County; Winnebago County has third-highest 14-day positivity rate in state
DES MOINES — Another COVID-19 death has been reported in our listening area while the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the listening area is up again.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area, 32 more people have recovered, while one death was reported in Winnebago County. That brings the death count in Winnebago County up to 11 while the area’s death toll since the start of the pandemic is now up to 57.
There are 733 active cases of COVID-19 in the listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning, up from 707 at 11 o’clock on Wednesday morning. There’s 265 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 100 in Winnebago, 84 each in Kossuth and Mitchell, 59 in Wright, 42 in Floyd, 32 in Franklin, 26 in Butler, 25 in Worth and 16 in Hancock.
Winnebago County has the third-highest 14-day positivity rate in the state at 17%. Kossuth County is 10th highest in the state at 12.3%.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the last 24 hours: 14 more deaths were reported for a total now of 1248; 918 more cases were identified for a pandemic total of 76,968; 762 more people have recovered for a total of 55,767.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|970
|5
|Butler
|251
|2
|Floyd
|279
|4
|Franklin
|330
|5
|Hancock
|170
|
|Kossuth
|195
|16
|Mitchell
|171
|2
|Winnebago
|245
|19
|Worth
|99
|
|Wright
|549
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3259
|59
|
|
|Active Cases 9/11/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|265
|255
|241
|Butler
|26
|24
|49
|Floyd
|42
|52
|34
|Franklin
|32
|31
|27
|Hancock
|16
|17
|24
|Kossuth
|84
|48
|40
|Mitchell
|84
|71
|30
|Winnebago
|100
|68
|73
|Worth
|25
|19
|14
|Wright
|59
|59
|81
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|733
|644
|613
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|
|Franklin
|17
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|11
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|57
|1
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|684
|6
|Butler
|223
|2
|Floyd
|234
|13
|Franklin
|281
|2
|Hancock
|152
|1
|Kossuth
|111
|1
|Mitchell
|87
|3
|Winnebago
|134
|1
|Worth
|74
|
|Wright
|489
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2469
|32