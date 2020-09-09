      Weather Alert

COVID-19 death reported in Cerro Gordo County

Sep 9, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — There’s been 11 more COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa, including another death in Cerro Gordo County. That brings the overall death toll in the state of Iowa to 1185, Cerro Gordo County’s death total to 21, and the immediate listening area’s total to 56.

11 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area in the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, while 33 more area people have recovered. That’s helped push the area’s number of active cases down from 651 at 11 o’clock Tuesday morning to 628 as of 11 o’clock this morning. There are 242 active cases in Cerro Gordo County; 73 in Winnebago; 65 in Mitchell; 61 in Wright; 45 in Floyd; 44 in Kossuth; 38 in Franklin; 25 in Butler; 20 in Worth and 15 in Hancock.

Looking statewide in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: 414 more cases were reported for a pandemic total now of 71,137; 560 more have recovered for a total of 50,946.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 21 1
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 10
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 56 1

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 897 5
Butler 232 1
Floyd 243 1
Franklin 313 1
Hancock 164
Kossuth 140 1
Mitchell 144 1
Winnebago 176
Worth 89 1
Wright 528
Area Total 2926 11

 

 

Active Cases 9/4/20
Cerro Gordo 242
Butler 25
Floyd 45
Franklin 38
Hancock 15
Kossuth 44
Mitchell 65
Winnebago 73
Worth 20
Wright 61
Area Total 628

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 634 7
Butler 205 9
Floyd 195 6
Franklin 258
Hancock 147 5
Kossuth 96 1
Mitchell 79
Winnebago 93 4
Worth 69 1
Wright 466
Area Total 2242 33
