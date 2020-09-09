COVID-19 death reported in Cerro Gordo County
DES MOINES — There’s been 11 more COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa, including another death in Cerro Gordo County. That brings the overall death toll in the state of Iowa to 1185, Cerro Gordo County’s death total to 21, and the immediate listening area’s total to 56.
11 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area in the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, while 33 more area people have recovered. That’s helped push the area’s number of active cases down from 651 at 11 o’clock Tuesday morning to 628 as of 11 o’clock this morning. There are 242 active cases in Cerro Gordo County; 73 in Winnebago; 65 in Mitchell; 61 in Wright; 45 in Floyd; 44 in Kossuth; 38 in Franklin; 25 in Butler; 20 in Worth and 15 in Hancock.
Looking statewide in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: 414 more cases were reported for a pandemic total now of 71,137; 560 more have recovered for a total of 50,946.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|1
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|
|Franklin
|17
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|10
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|56
|1
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|897
|5
|Butler
|232
|1
|Floyd
|243
|1
|Franklin
|313
|1
|Hancock
|164
|
|Kossuth
|140
|1
|Mitchell
|144
|1
|Winnebago
|176
|
|Worth
|89
|1
|Wright
|528
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2926
|11
|
|
|Cerro Gordo
|242
|Butler
|25
|Floyd
|45
|Franklin
|38
|Hancock
|15
|Kossuth
|44
|Mitchell
|65
|Winnebago
|73
|Worth
|20
|Wright
|61
|
|
|Area Total
|628
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|634
|7
|Butler
|205
|9
|Floyd
|195
|6
|Franklin
|258
|
|Hancock
|147
|5
|Kossuth
|96
|1
|Mitchell
|79
|
|Winnebago
|93
|4
|Worth
|69
|1
|Wright
|466
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2242
|33