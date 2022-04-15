      Breaking News
COVID-19 Cases Surging Across The Country

Apr 15, 2022 @ 11:26am

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – The U.S. may be heading into another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.

Experts don’t know how high the mountain will grow, but they don’t expect a peak nearly as high as the last one, when the contagious omicron version of the coronavirus ripped through the population.

Still, experts warn the coming wave will wash across the nation and push up hospitalizations in a growing number of states, especially those with low vaccination rates, in the coming weeks.

Most cases are now being caused by a subvariant known as BA.2 that is thought to be 30% more contagious.

