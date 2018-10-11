Court of Appeals orders hearing for Mason City man who wants to withdraw guilty pleas from jewelry burglary

MASON CITY — The Iowa Court of Appeals has conditionally affirmed the convictions of a man accused of stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Mason City home, but they have remanded the case back to district court to address his claims of being innocent.

Jason Bendickson was accused of being part of a burglary at a home in the 1800 block of 12th Northeast on March 27th of last year. Bendickson entered guilty pleas to charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary, but prior to being sentenced, he attempted to withdraw his pleas. A district court judge denied his motion and Bendickson was sentenced to prison time.

Bendickson appealed the convictions, asserting that he is actually innocent despite pleading guilty and asked the court to remand the case back to district court to address his claim.

The Court of Appeals in its ruling released on Wednesday agreed that a remand was appropriate to determine if Bendickson should be allowed to withdraw his guilty pleas and allow the case to go to trial.

The Court of Appeals says if the district court determines that he has not satisfied the burden of proof that the judgment and sentences will stand.